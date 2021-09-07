Live updates: MDH reports 140 new cases, 5 additional deaths from COVID-19

The latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, July 9

MDH reports 140 new cases, five additional deaths

Japan says no fans will be allowed at the Olympic games due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo

Target Field at full capacity for first time this year

Gov. Tim Walz says 70% of the population 18 and older in Minnesota is vaccinated, including numbers from federal sources

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday. That number is based on the results of 14,044 tests (11,051 PCR, 2,993 antigen) processed in private and state labs..

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 606,297 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

A total of 7,622 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,486 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.

MDH said as of Thursday, 108 people were in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19. Of that group, 24 had symptoms severe enough for ICU. Since the pandemic began, a total of 32,813 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

As for the state's vaccination effort, 3,082,040 people age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to MDH's latest data. Of that group, 2,927,197 are considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday, July 8

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 606,158 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

A total of 7,617 people have died from the virus in the state. Of those deaths, 4,485 were connected to long-term care or assisted living.