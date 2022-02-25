Live updates: MDH reports 15 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 47 new COVID-related deaths

Minneapolis, St. Paul lift mask mandates for public gathering spots

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline in coming weeks

Friday, Feb. 25

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 12,081 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,556 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials report the occupancy rate for pediatric intensive care beds is at 92.5% and 90.7% for non-ICU pediatric beds.

According to MDH's latest data available, 594 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 504 in non-ICU beds and 90 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,400,093 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,875,972 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number, 3,652,401 people have completed their COVID vaccine series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.1%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 203,501 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 177,300 have completed their vaccine series (35%).

On Friday, 961 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced and although MDH case numbers are not definitive, this is the first time reported new cases have dipped below the 1,000 mark since Aug. 5, 2021, when 878 were reported.

State health officials say the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

As you can see from the chart below reported COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply recently, according to data from MDH.

Thursday, Feb. 24

11 a.m.

State health officials say 47 more Minnesotans have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports that the new fatalities reported Thursday brings total deaths in the state to 12,066 since the pandemic started. Three of those who died in the past day are people in their 40s from Dakota, McLeod and Stearns Counties.

Of the total deaths, 5,552 are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Case numbers and hospitalizations continue to drop, according to data shared by the state. The supply of available hospital beds across Minnesota remains tight, with 93.1% of adult ICU beds filled, and 93.6% of non-ICU beds occupied. The numbers are slightly better for children, with 91.8% of pediatric ICU beds in use, and 93.2% of non-ICU beds filled.

As of Wednesday 601 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals across the state, including 93 of those patients in ICU.

MDH says 9,396,066 total doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to Minnesotans, with 3,875,853 people age 5 and above having received at least one shot (74.4%). Health officials say 3,651,147 people from that age group have completed their COVID shot series and are considered fully vaccinated (70.1%). The process of vaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 remains sluggish, with 203,265 kids having received one dose (40%) and 176,480 fully vaccinated (35%).