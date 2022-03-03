Live updates: MDH reports 20 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports new 20 COVID-related deaths

CDC eases mask guidelines, however still recommended in some parts of MN

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline

Thursday, March 3

11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 12,172 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,586 of those fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that available hospital capacity has dropped slightly, with 93.9% of adult ICU beds filled, with the percentage of non-ICU beds at 93.8%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 91.8% of ICU beds being used and 91.8% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 490 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 422 in non-ICU beds and 68 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,429,719 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,880,308 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,662,520 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.3%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 205,072 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 182,462 have completed their vaccine series (36%).

On Thursday, 847 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

As you can see from the chart below reported COVID-19 cases had dropped sharply in recent days before spiking a bit Thursday, according to data from MDH.

Wednesday, March 2

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 12,152 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,576 of those fatalities have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospital bed usage across the state has increased slightly in all categories from yesterday. Data shows that 92.4% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 93.6%. Pediatric ICU beds are 92.5% full, with 90.1% of non-ICU beds for children currently in use.

According to MDH's latest data available, 501 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 430 in non-ICU beds and 71 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,425,587 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,880,020 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,661,384 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.3%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 204,798 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 181,757 have completed their vaccine series (36%).

On Wednesday, 591 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced.

The number of cases cited by MDH was the lowest number since July 29, 2021, when 551 new COVID cases were reported.

Tuesday, March 1

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 22 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 12,131. Of those deaths, 5,570 were reported in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to MDH's latest data available, 512 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 437 in non-ICU beds and 75 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,418,963 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,878,905 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,659,150 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.2%).