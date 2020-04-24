Live updates: MDH reports 21 additional deaths, 3,185 total COVID-19 cases as testing ramps up

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, April 24

11 a.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's warning that the number of reported cases of COVID-19 will likely be going up was reflected Friday, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported 21 additional deaths from complications of the virus, and 243 more positive tests.

That brings the total of fatalities to 221 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and total 3,185 cases of the virus. Walz's warning about the increase in numbers is linked to Minnesota's ramp-up in testing: More than 2,200 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the highest daily total yet, but those numbers are expected to increase rapidly as well.

MDH says 278 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state as of Friday, with 111 being treated in the ICU. A total of 756 people have required hospitalization since statistics started being compiled in late January.

The number of people who are recovering and no longer require isolation has increased to 1,594, more than half the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Minnesota.

The gender balance of those testing positive appears to be balancing out as well. While women made up the majority of patients for a number of weeks, they now number 50 percent of them.

The greatest exposure factor is in congregate living settings, linked to 29% of cases. Community transmission with no known contact accounts for 18%, with 14% of transmissions linked to travel and 10% involving health care workers or staff.

MDH has been prioritizing testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, on Wednesday they announced that they are now advising providers to test as many symptomatic patients as they can.

Thursday, April 23

4:30 p.m.

Following Gov. Tim Walz's announcement to continue distance learning through the end of the current school year, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced that spring athletics and activities are officially canceled for the school year.

The MSHSL previously suspended competitions in March, in the midst of the winter sports tournaments, as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases began to rise in Minnesota and across the country.

2 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced distance learning will continue through the end of the academic year. He said there is no joy in making this announcement and addressed the class of 2020.

"You will not be defined by staying home and missing proms and missing graduations." Walz said. "You will be defined by understanding how interconnected our world is and what it means to come together and try and solve hard problems."

Walz also announced that around 100,000 people could potentially return to work April 27, according to a plan he is outlining. The jobs are in industrial, manufacturing and office settings.

Businesses that are reopening will need to create a safety plan, including conducting health screenings of workers. All workers who can work from home are still asked to do so if possible. Any retail or customer facing parts of the businesses will need to remain closed.

Walz said there will be many more confirmed cases due to the increased testing but he said the important measures will be to determine how many people needed to be hospitalized and what the strain would be on the health system.

Walz said the state is making progress and Minnesota has been doing well flattening the curve but that the process is going to be "a long haul."

The Stay at Home order is still set to expire May 4.

Walz said officials are actively looking at activities that can still be carried out while being safe and socially distancing.

Businesses and nonprofits will be able to work with the state to develop templates for reopening and the process will include a public comment period, Walz said.

There were 21 deaths announced today due to the virus and 20 of them were people in long-term, congregate living facilities.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said Minnesota has now surpassed the number of unemployment applications submitted during the Great Recession.

Walz said he has not made a definitive call on the state fair. He added social distancing would be nearly impossible.

Thursday, April 23

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday suggest that the state continues to climb the deadly developmental curve of COVID-19.

MDH says 21 Minnesotans died of complications from the coronavirus yesterday, the deadliest day since the pandemic began. That brings to 200 the total of fatalities linked to the virus, up from the 179 reported Wednesday.

Positive tests for the virus are now up to 2,942, an increase of 221 over Wednesday's 2,721. Currently 268 patients are hospitalized, with 104 being treated in the ICU. In total, 712 people have required hospitalization since the onset of COVID-19.

On the recovery front, 1,536 people who tested positive for coronavirus no longer require isolation.

MDH says a total of 51,548 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus, 2,204 in the past day. That number is the biggest since the pandemic began, and testing totals are only expected to increase going forward with Wednesday's announcement that the state has partnered with the U of M, Mayo Clinic and other state providers with the goal of testing up to 20,000 patients for coronavirus and another 15,000 for antibodies each day.

9:30 a.m.

Multiple sources are reporting that Governor Tim Walz will announce that he is keeping schools across Minnesota closed for the remainder of the academic year.

A source tells KARE 11 Walz relayed his decision during a call with legislators Thursday morning. Laura McCallum from Minnesota Public Radio, KARE 11's news partner, also says two sources confirm that the governor has made his decision and will make it public at his daily news briefing Thursday.

Minnesota students have been in "distance learning" since mid-March when Walz issued his Stay at Home order.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.