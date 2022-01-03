Live updates: MDH reports 22 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports new 22 COVID-related deaths

CDC eases mask guidelines, however still recommended in some parts of MN

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline

Tuesday, March 1

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 22 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll from the pandemic to 12,131. Of those deaths, 5,570 were reported in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 91.9% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 92.7%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 88.4% of ICU beds being used and 87.7% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 512 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 437 in non-ICU beds and 75 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,418,963 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,878,905 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,659,150 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.2%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 204,429 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 180,585 have completed their vaccine series (35%).

On Tuesday, 2,142 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Watch more on the coronavirus: