Live updates: MDH reports 22 new COVID deaths, more than 1,900 new cases

Thursday, Sept. 9

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive for the virus in the state to 653,288.

Twenty-two more people have died from COVID in Minnesota, a significant jump from the six deaths reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The last time COVID-19 deaths were above 20 was on Feb. 11, 2021 when MDH reported 24 deaths.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, one was a person between the ages of 30-34 in Chisago county. The rest of the deaths were reported in people 50 and older. One death occurred in July, and the rest were reported in August.

The total COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota is now 7,839, according to MDH.

Statewide, 631 people being treated for COVID are hospitalized, with 163 people in ICU beds and 468 in non-ICU beds.

On Wednesday, 614 hospitalizations were reported, the first time the number topped 600 since April 30, 2021.

Total hospitalizations for COVID now number 35,436.

In Minnesota, 3,322,642 people 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 71.8% of that population, and 3,122,523 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 67.9%.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 1,436, bringing the cumulative total to 651,388 since the onset of the pandemic.

Six more people died, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,817. Two of the deaths that occurred were people in the age group of 50 to 54 years of age, one in Hennepin County and one in Carver County.

Health officials say 4,545 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials say a total of 614 people are currently hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis. The last time hospitalizations in Minnesota were over 600 was back on April 30, 2021. Also on Wednesday health officials said that 171 people currently require ICU care.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 35,329.