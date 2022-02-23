Live updates: MDH reports 26 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

MDH reports 26 new COVID-related deaths

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline in coming weeks

Wednesday, Feb. 23

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 12,019 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,539 of those fatalities are linked to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials report the occupancy rate for pediatric intensive care beds is at 83.6% and 93.4% for non-ICU pediatric beds. The supply of open adult beds is a bit tighter, with 92.1% ICU beds and 92.4% of non-ICU beds currently filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 622 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state as of Tuesday, with 524 in non-ICU beds and 98 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,389,710 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,874,825 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,648,957 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.0%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 202,941 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 175,501 have completed their vaccine series (34%).

On Wednesday, 4,050 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths in the state over the weekend.

Because Monday was President's Day and MDH no longer shares data on weekends, the numbers released today reflect reports from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,993 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,528 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 91.5% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 92.6%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 87.0% of ICU beds being used.

According to MDH's latest data available, 633 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 529 in non-ICU beds and 104 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,369,223 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,871,545 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,641,904 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.9%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 201,888 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 172,229 have completed their vaccine series (34%).