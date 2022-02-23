x
Live updates: MDH reports 26 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 12,019 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,539 of those fatalities are linked to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Credit: KARE 11

Officials report the occupancy rate for pediatric intensive care beds is at 83.6% and 93.4% for non-ICU pediatric beds. The supply of open adult beds is a bit tighter, with 92.1% ICU beds and 92.4% of non-ICU beds currently filled. 

Credit: KARE 11

According to MDH's latest data available, 622 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state as of Tuesday, with 524 in non-ICU beds and 98 in the ICU. 

MDH reported 9,389,710 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,874,825 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,648,957 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.0%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 202,941 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 175,501 have completed their vaccine series (34%).

On Wednesday, 4,050 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths in the state over the weekend.

Because Monday was President's Day and MDH no longer shares data on weekends, the numbers released today reflect reports from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,993 since the pandemic began. 

Health officials say 5,528 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 91.5% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 92.6%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 87.0% of ICU beds being used.

According to MDH's latest data available, 633 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 529 in non-ICU beds and 104 in the ICU. 

MDH reported 9,369,223 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,871,545 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,641,904 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.9%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 201,888 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 172,229 have completed their vaccine series (34%).

On Monday, 2,012 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced.

