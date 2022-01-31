Live updates: MDH reports more than 2 dozen COVID-related deaths

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 26.
- MDH reports 29 new COVID-related deaths
- Restaurants' request for temporary restraining order against Minneapolis mandate denied
- A fourth wave of federal help arrives to help Minnesota hospitals
- New COVID-19 testing site opens in St. Paul
- Twin Cities' omicron surge could peak soon, health experts say
- MDH gives guidelines to get at-home COVID tests covered by insurance
Monday, Jan. 31
11 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 29 new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, the state of Minnesota has reported 11,411 COVID-related deaths. Of those, 5,346 have been tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Open hospital beds continue to be scarce around the state, as 93.5% of adult hospital beds are in use and 92.9% of adult ICU beds are occupied. As of Jan. 28, 1,455 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 208 of them are in the ICU.
According to the newest data published by MDH, the state has administered a total of 9,191,198 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Among people 5 years and older, 3,838,711 (73.6%) people have received at least one dose and 3,594,164 (69%) people have been fully vaccinated.
In children ages 5 through 11, 189,541 have received at least one dose of vaccine and 152,121 have been fully vaccinated.
Due to the omicron variant fueling much of this latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, medical leaders say that the current number of reported positive cases does not entirely reflect the full picture of the state of the pandemic.
At-home tests are not accounted for in the state's case numbers. MDH reported 12,098 new positive cases on Monday.
