Live updates: MDH reports nearly 3 dozen new COVID-related deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Monday, Feb. 7

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 35 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

Since 2020, the state has reported 11,634 coronavirus deaths and 5,415 of those were reported in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The lack of vacant beds in Minnesota hospitals continues as MDH reports that 94.1% of non-ICU adult hospital beds are in use, as well as 95.7% of adult ICU beds. Hospital beds for children also continue to be scarce. According to MDH, 92.6% of child non-ICU hospital beds are in use and 81.5% of ICU beds for kids are currently being used.

According to the latest data, Minnesota has 1,239 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 199 of those patients are in the ICU as of Feb. 4.

As of Feb. 3, MDH reported that the state has administered 9,262,292 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since they became available last year. So far, 3,852,946 (73.9%) people above the age of 5 have received at least one dose of the vaccines and 3,610,146 are considered fully vaccinated (69.3%).

The vaccination rates among Minnesota children continue to lag behind the statewide average, based on MDH's newest data. In the state, 195,179 kids ages 5 through 11 have received at least one shot (38%) and 158,707 have received their full series (31%).

MDH continues to report thousands of new positive COVID-19 cases, with 5,829 reported on Monday. However, due to at-home tests not being reported and the omicron variant being much more infectious, medical leaders say the number of positive cases do not reflect the current state of the pandemic as much as deaths and hospitalizations.

