Live updates: MDH reports 32 new COVID deaths over holiday weekend

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 32 new COVID-related deaths

Mayo Clinic modeling shows COVID decline in coming weeks

Tuesday, Feb. 22

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths in the state over the weekend.

Because Monday was President's Day and MDH no longer shares data on weekends, the numbers released today reflect reports from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,993 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,528 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 91.5% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 92.6%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 87.0% of ICU beds being used and 93.9% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 633 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 529 in non-ICU beds and 104 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,369,223 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,871,545 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.3%). Of that number 3,641,904 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.9%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 201,888 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 172,229 have completed their vaccine series (34%).

On Monday, 2,012 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Watch more on the coronavirus: