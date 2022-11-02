Live updates: MDH reports 33 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Monday, Feb. 14

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that 33 new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Since March of 2020, the MDH has reported 11,830 COVID-19 deaths in the state. Of those, 5,477 have been tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Across Minnesota, MDH reports that there are 1,010 patients hospitalized with COVID, and 150 of those are in the ICU.

The state's hospital bed usage is marginally improving, based on the latest data published by the MDH. Data shows that 94.4% of adult hospital beds are in use, with 93.9% of adult ICU beds being used. For children, 91.3% of hospital beds are being used, and 81.5% of ICU beds for kids are being used.

Minnesota's vaccine rate remains consistent, with the vaccination rate in children lagging behind.

Since the vaccine rollout began, MDH reports that 9,324,074 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Currently, 3,864,569 people over the age of 5 receiving at least one dose, 74.1% of those eligible, and 3,627,705 people receiving their full vaccine series (69.6%).

In children ages five through 11, the vaccination rate is much lower, according to MDH data. So far, 199,680 kids in Minnesota have received one dose (39%) and 166,083 are fully vaccinated (33%).

On Monday, MDH reported 4,338 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,392,731. However, health officials do note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Many additional cases have been identified by at-home tests due to the latest surge fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, and are not accounted for in MDH's data.

