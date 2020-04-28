Live updates: MDH reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, largest 1-day increase since pandemic began

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, April 28

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting 365 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic made its way into Minnesota.

Along with the new cases, which brings the total to 4,181, MDH is also reporting 15 additional deaths from complications of the coronavirus, which pushes the number of fatalities from the virus to 301.

Of those who have died from the virus, 83% are age 70 or above. Those age 60 to 69 make up 13% of the fatalities. MDH statistics indicate no one age 39 or younger has died from COVID-19 in MInnesota.

Patients who have needed hospitalization to treat their COVID-19 symptoms are now at 912, up from the 861 reported Monday. Today 314 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 120 with symptoms severe enough to require treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 1,912 people who tested positive have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

The state continues to ramp up its testing numbers, with results from 2,561 patients coming in the last day. A total of 63,829 people have been tested in MDH and outside labs since late January.

Of those testing positive for the virus, 26% were likely exposed in a congregate or long term care setting. That includes both patients and staff members. Unknown is listed as the likely exposure for another 26%, while 15% are listed as community transmission with no known contact. Travel is listed as the likely exposure for 11%of those who tested positive.

Monday, April 27

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) used their daily briefing call Monday to update the public on how meat processing plants in Minnesota are preparing to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said MDH began proactive outreach for meat processing facilities after the closure of the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls.

"Just started a conversation with them about some of the things that they should be thinking about," Ehresmann said.

Over the last week and a half, "we started to see situations evolving in Minnesota," she said, including identifying a cluster of cases at JBS in Worthington.

MDH worked with local health officials to address that situation, Ehresmann said, and sent someone to tour the plant and offer guidance for distancing and screening.

Local public health agencies will take the lead with the facilities in their community, Ehresmann said, while MDH acts as a resource and provides guidance and recommendations. She said MDH does not have regulatory power of the plants.

Last week MDH held a call with vegetable canning plants, as well, as they begin to ramp up their work for the summer season.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen highlighted that a plant in Windom went down last week, and now is back up and "running very well."

However, "this continues to be a very difficult situation for our farmers, with these plants that are down," Petersen said.

With the reduced capacity of these plants to process meat, farmers will struggle to manage the increased number of animals, he said.

"There just simply will be too many animals, hogs and chickens, to handle despite our efforts, and we will be needing to euthanize some animals," he said.

"For now our food supply is stable," Petersen said, although consumers will see some disruptions and some higher prices.

Roughly 50% of Minnesota's capacity to process hogs has been lost, according to Petersen, between Smithfield and JBS. He said they are looking for homes for between 100,000 and 200,000 hogs in the coming weeks. He said some chickens have had to be euthanized, as well.

"It's a tremendous impact, it's very difficult for our farmers, our farm communities," Petersen said. "The decision to euthanize animals is not done easily and it's very emotional."

Petersen said there could be higher prices depending on how plants get back up and running. Right now, though, he said he thinks they're stable because of the supply that's currently in storage.

Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink said their department has developed guidelines, in partnership with other state departments, on how meat processing facilities can protect their workers from the virus.

"Those guidelines basically adhere and address the core principles of the CDC guidelines," she said, in terms of distancing, cleaning, hygiene, and screening workers.

Since those guidelines were put into place, Leppink said, companies are reviewing their procedures and making necessary changes, including provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

She said they are not doing routine site visits at the facilities, but are addressing specific plants based on receipt of complaints, or when they see spikes in workers testing positive.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 14 additional deaths Monday, bringing the total of those who have died of complications from the coronavirus to 286. Among the fatalities, 84% are above the age of 70. Many of those were living in long term or congregate care settings.

The number of cases confirmed by positive tests is now at 3,816, an increase of 214 cases from the 3,602 reported Sunday. MDH says 27% of those cases were likely transmitted in congregate care settings, 16% were community transmissions with no known contact with an infected person, and 12% through travel. Health care settings involving staff members involve 9% of the known transmissions.

Hennepin County has the most positive COVID-19 cases with 1,416, followed by Nobles County at 399, Ramsey County at 297, and Olmsted County at 246.

Since the start of the pandemic 861 people have been hospitalized for treatment, including 292 that are in the hospital today. Of those patients, 122 have symptoms serious enough that they require treatment in the ICU.

MDH says 1,842 of those who have contracted the virus have recovered sufficiently that they no longer require isolation.

In total, 61,286 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,210 in the past day.

9 a.m.

Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband has joined an experimental plasma treatment program involving donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

John Bessler was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus in mid-March. The 52-year-old law professor developed a high fever, but then checked into the hospital after coughing up blood. X-rays showed that he had pneumonia, a serious complication of the virus, and tests showed that he had low oxygen.

Bessler recovered and is now part of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma, which involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Bessler was the seventh person to donate his plasma at the Mayo Clinic.

“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” said Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”

"We are working with physicians and hospitals across the nation to determine if antibody-rich plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help fight the virus in patients with active COVID-19 disease," said anesthesiologist Michael J. Joyner, M.D., principal investigator of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

Thousands of additional patients have participated nationwide as the Mayo Clinic and hospitals across the country encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to donate plasma. Check out this website for more information.