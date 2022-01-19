Live updates: MDH reports 37 new COVID deaths, 1,592 hospitalizations

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday COVID-19 deaths in the state increased by 37 over the long holiday weekend.

MDH does not share data on weekends, and also did not release numbers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so today's backlog of data reflects reports through the extended holiday weekend.

The new fatalities reported include three people in their 30s and four people in their 40s.

Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 11,037 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,245 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

On Wednesday, 44,626 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however the latest data published likely does not paint the full picture of the current coronavirus surge. That spike has been fueled largely by the omicron variant, and many at-home COVID tests were not reported to state health officials.

The cumulative total COVID cases in the state is now at 1,193,504 since the start of the pandemic.

Health experts also say that due to the contagiousness of omicron, counting new cases should not be the primary measurement, asserting that hospitalizations and deaths better illustrate the severity of the latest surge.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,592 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,353 in non-ICU beds and 239 in the ICU.

Hospital bed space continues to be low across the state.

There are two staffed adult ICU bed available in northeastern Minnesota and zero staffed pediatric ICU beds in the central portion of the state.

MDH reported 9,048,375 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,810,423 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (73.1%). Of that number 3,570,777 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (68.5%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 179,494 kids have at least one shot (35%) and 142,325 have completed their vaccine series (28%).

8 a.m.

More than 100 nurses began arriving in Minnesota this week to help short-staffed hospitals trying to cope with the overwhelming impacts of COVID and the omicron variant.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) secured the staffing support and will direct the nursing teams to hospitals identified by providers as most in need of help. The nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days to provide care for patients, and will be paid from a pool of $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The first wave of nursing teams will start work at 23 hospitals this week. Another influx of 100 nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead to support even more healthcare facilities.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, MDH officials reported 29 new COVID deaths, which include one person in their 30s, and two people in their 40s.

This data does not include this past holiday weekend, it is just updated as of 4 a.m. Friday, January 14.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,000 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,234 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

On Tuesday, 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,610 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,362 in non-ICU beds and 248 in the ICU.

MDH reported 8,989,222 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,799,301 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (72.9%). Of that number 3,563,082 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (68.4%).