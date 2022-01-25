Live updates: MDH reports 37 new COVID-related deaths, massive backlog in tests processed

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Tuesday morning that the state has reported 37 new COVID-19-related deaths and 35,504 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data and the backlog of tests was included in the latest batch of data. MDH estimates that there are 19,525 new positive reports of COVID-19 that are still waiting for review.

MDH has reported 11,230 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020 and of those, 5,292 happened in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

As of Jan. 25, according to MDH, 3,825,849 (73.4%) people in Minnesota have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 3,583,371 (68.8%) have completed their vaccine series. A total of 9,129,939 doses of the vaccines have been administered in the state.

MDH's newest data continues to show vaccination rates in children lag behind the rest of the state. In children ages 5 through 11, 185,093 (36%) kids have received at least one dose and of those, 147,747 (29%) have been fully vaccinated.

Currently, MDH reports that 1,507 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and of those, 228 are in the ICU.

