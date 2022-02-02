Live updates: MDH reports 38 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Friday, Feb. 4

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 11,599 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,405 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, 95.6% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was nearly as high at 94.3%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 88.4% of ICU beds being used and 92% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,260 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,066 in non-ICU beds and 194 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,249,964 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,850,437 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (73.9%). Of that number 3,606,932 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.2%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 194,260 kids have at least one shot (38%) and 157,434 have completed their vaccine series (31%).

On Friday, 6,617 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

