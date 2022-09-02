Live updates: MDH reports 39 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state

Thursday, Feb. 10

11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 11,761 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,457 of those fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that 93.7% of adult ICU beds across the state were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 94.4%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 83.6% of ICU beds being used and 90.7% of non-ICU beds for children filled with patients.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,089 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 927 in non-ICU beds and 162 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,303,485 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,860,958 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.1%). Of that number 3,621,375 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.5%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 198,697 kids have at least one shot (39%) and 163,742 have completed their vaccine series (32%).

On Thursday, 4,462 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Meanwhile, St. Paul and Minneapolis are ending their regulations requiring people entering food and drink establishments to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,722 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,442 of those fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospital bed space continues to be low across the state, but seems to be improving slightly.