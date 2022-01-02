Live updates: MDH reports 40 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,722 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,442 of those fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospital bed space continues to be low across the state, but seems to be improving slightly.

Data shows that 93.5% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 94.0%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 84.2% of ICU beds being used and 89.0% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,161 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 982 in non-ICU beds and 179 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,295,979 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,859,922 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.1%). Of that number 3,619,453 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.4%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 198,015 kids have at least one shot (39%) and 162,677 have completed their vaccine series (32%).

On Wednesday, 3,833 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

10:30 a.m.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota (U of M) have published a wastewater dashboard that they claim can reflect viral detection of COVID-19 in different regions of the state approximately two weeks before cases start showing up in clinics and hospitalis.

The dashboard, made available through the U of M Institute on Infectious Diseases website, shows different regions of Minnesota on a map. Data posted allows users to see the level of SARS-CoV-2 at participating wastewater treatment plants in comparison to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in that particular area.

Based on data collected on Tuesday, Feb. 8, COVID cases are expected to decline significantly across the state.

The dashboard will update automatically every Wednesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 48 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total has risen to 11,682 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,425 of those fatalities have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, 93.7% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was at 93.6%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 91.1% of ICU beds being used and 91.3% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,164 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 986 in non-ICU beds and 178 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,287,266 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,858,044 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74%). Of that number 3,616,925 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.4%).