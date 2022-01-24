Live updates: MDH reports 42 new COVID-related deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Monday, Jan. 24

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Monday morning that the state reported 12,722 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-related deaths. However, state and national public health officials say reported new cases do not entirely paint the full picture of the current state of the pandemic as at-home tests are not reported. Data on hospitalizations and deaths more accurately represent the state of the current omicron-fuel surge.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly two years ago, Minnesota has reported 11,193 COVID-related deaths. Of those, MDH says 5,282 have happened in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

MDH has reported 1,229,444 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

According to MDH's newest published data, currently 1,566 patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19. Of those patients, 238 require ICU care.

