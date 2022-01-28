Live updates: MDH reports 43 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 24.

Friday, Jan. 28

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The newly reported deaths include one person in their 20s in Ramsey County.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,382 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,336 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospital bed space continues to be very low across the state.

Officials report the occupancy rate of adult intensive care beds and pediatric ICU beds are at 89% and above across Minnesota. It is above 88% for non-intensive care beds.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,502 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,289 in non-ICU beds and 213 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,171,171 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,834,471 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (73.6%). Of that number 3,590,276 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (68.9%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 188,126 kids have at least one shot (37%) and 150,692 have completed their vaccine series (30%).