Live updates: MDH reports 45 new deaths and 3,397 new cases

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The report above on growing concerns about the omicron variant originally aired during KARE 11 Sunrise on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

MDH reports 45 new deaths and 3,397 new COVID-19 cases

1,485 coronavirus patients in hospital beds

Monday, Dec. 20

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported dozens of new deaths and thousands of new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

According to MDH, the state has added 45 new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,397 new positive cases on Monday.

Of the new deaths reported, everyone who died was between the ages of 45 and 94 and six deaths were in long-term care facilities.

The MDH says one death occurred in November, while the other 44 deaths happened this month.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Minnesota has reported 10,156 COVID-19-releated deaths and 982,664 total positive cases, including about 12,000 reinfections.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,485 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,119 in non-ICU beds and 366 in the ICU.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, MDH has reported 8,439,859 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,716,459 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (71.3%). Of that number, 3,482,276 people have completed their COVID vaccine series, which does not include the booster shot, and are considered completely vaccinated (66.8%).

In children ages 5 through 11, 97,566 kids have completed their vaccine series (19%), and 145,489 received at least one dose (29%).

In Minnesota, Pfizer continues to be the most administered vaccine, with 5,010,643 doses administered, accounting for 56.4% of all doses in the state, followed by Moderna's 3,101,120 doses, which accounts for 36.7%. Only 326,134 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been given, accounting for 3.9% of all COVID doses administered in the state.

