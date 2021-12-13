Live updates: MDH reports 46 deaths & 3,655 new COVID cases

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 46 new COVID deaths and 3,655 new cases

One death was a person in their 20s from Becker County

84% of Minnesota ICU beds are in use

Monday, Dec. 13

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported thousands of new COVID-19 cases and dozens of deaths Monday, as the state approaches 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to MDH, 3,655 new cases were added to the state's cumulative case total of 949,046, while 46 more Minnesotans died from the disease, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 9,918.

One of those deaths was reportedly a person in their 20s from Becker County, and 11 were living in a long-term care facility or in assisted living.

MDH's latest data indicates most of the hospitals throughout the state lack staffed adult ICU beds, with 84% at full capacity. Only seven staffed ICU beds remain available for children.

The data comes as health care providers released an ad Sunday, pleading with people to people to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots, wear a mask even if you're vaccinated, socially distance, get a COVID test if you're feeling sick, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. The ad goes on to say that they are heartbroken and overwhelmed as emergency departments and ICUs statewide fill to capacity.

But even as new cases rise, MDH reports a majority of Minnesotans are getting their vaccines. Officials say 70.8% of those 5 years old and older have at least one shot, and 66% are considered to be fully vaccinated.