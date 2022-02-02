Live updates: MDH reports 59 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 59 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Those newly reported deaths include one person in their early 30s in Hennepin County. Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 11,516 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,382 of those fatalities have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to MDH's latest data available, as of Tuesday 1,366 people were being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,162 in non-ICU beds and 204 requiring treatment in the ICU.

The continuing wave of omicron cases and other seasonal illness has the supply of hospital beds across Minnesota extremely tight. As of Tuesday 95.5% of adult ICU beds were filled, while the percentage of non-ICU beds was nearly as high at 94.4%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 87% of ICU beds being used and 90.5% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

MDH reported 9,224,753 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,845,821 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (73.8%). Of that number 3,601,428 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.1%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 192,383 kids have at least one shot (38%) and 155,085 have completed their vaccine series (30%).

On Wednesday, 3,916 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, but health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Watch more on the coronavirus: