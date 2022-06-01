Live updates: MDH reports 62 new COVID deaths, 6,936 cases

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — MDH reports 62 new deaths and 6,936 new cases

New Anoka COVID testing site to open Friday

St. Paul and Minneapolis announce mask mandates for businesses

FDA approves Pfizer boosters for children 12-15

MDH said 90% of cases can be attributed to omicron

Thursday, Jan 6.

11 a.m.

As concerns around the fast-spreading omicron variant grow, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 62 new COVID deaths and 6,936 new cases in the state on Thursday.

That's an increase in both cases and deaths from the day before.

The new fatalities reported include two people in their 20s, one from Ramsey County and another in St. Louis County. Minnesota's cumulative death total now stands at 10,733 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,193 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The cumulative total COVID cases in the state is now at 1,056,236 since the start of the pandemic. That includes reinfections.

Minnesotans will soon have more options for COVID testing, with Governor Tim Walz announcing a new site in Anoka will open Friday.

Another site in Cottage Grove will be operational next week, and testing will be expanded at the existing facility at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul beginning today.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,469 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state with 1,197 patients in non-ICU beds and 272 in the ICU.

MDH reported 8,802,024 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,767,666 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (72.3%). Of that number 3,533,681 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.8%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 164,311 kids have at least one shot (32%) and 124,429 have completed their vaccine series (24%).

The state vaccine dashboard says of the total doses that have been administered in Minnesota, 59.6% are Pfizer, 36.7% are Moderna and 3.8% are Johnson & Johnson.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

4 p.m.

Amid rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, both St. Paul and Minneapolis mayors signed on to new mask requirements for local businesses and city buildings.

Mask mandates for both cities go into effect on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m.

In St. Paul, masks are required indoors at all times when social distancing of six feet or more can't be maintained inside city-controlled property or businesses licensed by the city. Masks can be removed for eating or drinking, and there are exceptions for young children at risk of suffocating or people who can't medically tolerate wearing a mask.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey's order affects all businesses within city limits and "places of public accommodation."

The order defines a place of public accommodation as "any indoor locations where members of the public may gather, visit, or patronize and can include, but are not limited to, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, schools, recreational facilities, retail locations, and service offices."

The Minneapolis mask mandate includes this upcoming Sunday's Vikings game against the Bears. Fans will be required to wear masks in U.S. Bank Stadium, according to an official. KARE 11 has reached out to U.S. Bank Stadium for clarification on how they'll enforce the requirement.

A statement from the Vikings said the organization will "continue to comply with state and local guidelines in the best interests of health and safety."

Read the full statement:

Due to the city-wide mask mandate announced today by Mayor Frey and the City of Minneapolis, fans attending Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game at U.S. Bank Stadium will be required to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium, except when eating or drinking. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to comply with state and local guidelines in the best interests of health and safety.

11 a.m.

On Wednesday, MDH officials reported 71 new COVID deaths and 4,149 new cases in the state.

In Ramsey County alone, one person in their 20s died and two people in their 30s were part of the long list of new fatalities.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 10,671 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,183 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The cumulative total COVID cases in the state is now at 1,049,310 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,405 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,120 in non-ICU beds and 285 in the ICU.

Hospital bed space continues to be sparce across the state.

There are no staffed pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds available in the central portion of the state.

In the metro, there are six staffed pediatric ICU beds but just one staffed adult ICU bed available.

MDH reported 8,783,387 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,764,738 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (72.2%). Of that number 3,530,683 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.7%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 163,430 kids have at least one shot (32%) and 123,082 have completed their vaccine series (24%).