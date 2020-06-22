Live updates: MDH reports fewest single-day coronavirus deaths in over 2 months

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, June 22

MDH officials report 4 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in two months

11 a.m.

New numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department (MDH) reflect the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single-day in more than two months.

MDH says four fatalities across the state in the past 24-hour reporting period have been attributed to the coronavirus, the fewest since zero were reported April 13. In all, 1,384 people have succumbed to the virus since it hit Minnesota. Of that number, 1,095, or 79%, have occurred in long-term or assisted living settings.

Cases continue to increase, with an additional 308 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past day. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,227. Private and state labs processed 8,664 tests, bringing overall tests completed to 513,137.

Across the state 332 are currently hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus, 156 of them requiring treatment in the ICU. That's the first time overall hospitalizations have gone up since last Tuesday.

MDH says 29,065 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have now recovered sufficiently to no longer require isolation.

Of those testing positive, people between the ages of 30 and 39 make up the largest number of cases with 6,673. Those between 20 and 29 are not far behind with 6,539 cases. People ages 80 to 89 account for just 1,509 of the cases but 473 of the deaths, 34% of the state total.

Sunday, June 21

11:30 a.m.

Officials with the Minnesota Department Health reported on Sunday that 461 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the new cases increase the state's total to 32,920.

The MDH says 8 more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,380.

Minnesota hospitals are currently treating 322 patients for complications from the coronavirus, with 160 people in intensive care.

Of the newly announced deaths on Sunday, four people were in their 90s, three were in their 80s and one was in their 70s.

All of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, so far 1,093 deaths have been among residents of long-term care.

MDH reports that 28,663 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer require isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 30-39 account for the most cases, with 6,627 cases and 10 deaths. Those between 80 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group, at 471, out of 1,503 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says 7,192 cases involve exposure in a congregate living setting, 9,901 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 7,353 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person and 1,222 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers account for 2,163 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 10,830, with 747 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 4,306 cases and 210 deaths. Stearns County reports 2,134 cases and 19 deaths.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested, along with anyone who attended recent protests or gatherings, even if they're not symptomatic. Testing locations can be found online.