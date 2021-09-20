Live updates: MDH reports nearly 2,500 new COVID cases, death of person in their 30s

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Sept. 20

11 a.m.

Nearly 2,500 more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to daily numbers released by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 2,474 new infections were reported between Thursday and Friday morning, bringing the state total to 684,070 since the pandemic began. Those cases are based on results from 45,709 tests (37,341 PCR, 8,368 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as a probable case.

Testing volume has been trending higher since the emergence of the delta variant and the return of students to school.

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID, including one person between age 30 and 34 from Rice County. That brings total fatalities from the virus to nearly 8,000 (7,993). Of those deaths 4,602 (58%) are associated with assisted living or long-term care facilities.

As of Friday 757 people were being treated for COVID at hospitals across Minnesota, with 230 of those patients requiring treatment in the ICU. Total hospitalizations from the virus have risen to 36,860.

The state vaccine dashboard says 72.8% of eligible residents ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, Sept. 16 (3,372,740 people), with 3,193,314 of those having completed the COVID shot series to be considered completely vaccinated (69.2%).

In all, 6,340,399 doses of COVID vaccine have been given to Minnesotans, with 58% of those Pfizer, 37.5% Moderna, and 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

10 a.m.

Minnesota-owned and operated businesses are now invited to apply for their share of more then $64 million in COVID relief grants.

Those applying for a grant must demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-10 pandemic. The grants awarded will range from $10,000 to $25,000. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process.

Funding will be distributed in a 50/50 split between the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota.

For more information on the Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grant program, check out the DEED website.

8 a.m.

The state of Minnesota will keep its COVID-19 mobile vaccination program on the road, citing six months of success in reaching vulnerable communities with barriers to accessing doses.

A release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Monday says the six-unit fleet of mobile vaccination buses administered more than 7,200 doses of vaccine during 170 clinics staged in 42 counties between April and August. The program will continue, but it will be scaled back to two buses.

Communities or organizations can get more information about hosting a vaccination event on the MDH website.

Friday, Sept. 17

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health continues to report high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, as bed space fills up around the state and the number of virus-related deaths creeps closer to 8,000.

MDH data shows 2,645 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 681,613.

The state also reported 13 new deaths. One of those deaths, reported in Benton County, was a person between the age of 35-39. The rest of the deaths happened in people ages 55 and older.

The overall death toll in Minnesota is currently at 7,893.

Hospitalizations across the state also remain high. As of Sept. 16, MDH says 719 people are currently being treated for COVID, with 211 of those patients needing ICU care. The rest, 508 patients, are being treated in non-ICU beds.

Earlier this week marked the first time since December 2021 that the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds has risen over 200. Based on MDH data, 36,755 people have been hospitalized for COVID treatment.