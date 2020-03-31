LIVE UPDATES: MDH updates coronavirus deaths to 12, positive cases to 629

Here's what you need to know about the fight to slow the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota.

Monday March 31

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported 12 deaths due to coronavirus in the state. This is up from 10 the day before.

The number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is now at 629, up from the 576 cases.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 19,780.

8,104 of the tests were done at MDH labs.

Health officials say the total number of cases requiring hospitalization is 112 with 56 patients currently hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Of the cases that tested positive for coronavirus, MDH says 288 of them no longer have to be isolated.

The median age for those testing positive for coronavirus in the state is 46. Patients range in age from 5 months to 104 years old.

The median age for deaths related to the virus is 86, with the youngest victim being 58 and the oldest 95 years old.

There are three confirmed cases in children ranging from ages 0 to 5.

Hennepin County has the most cases with 204 cases confirmed.

10:30 a.m.

Medtronic has annouced it will share design specifications for one of its portable ventilators to help accelerate global ventilator production.

"We know this global crisis needs a global response. Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators. But we also know we can do more, and we are,” said Medtronic executive VP Bob White in a press release.

Medtronic says the PB 560 ventilator can provide airway support for both adults and children.

In a tweet, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak said "Our PB 560 Ventilator is being open sourced, Medtronic design and specs will be available to be manufactured by anyone. An unprecedented human challenge requires an unprecedented response."