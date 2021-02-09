Live updates: COVID cases top 2,100 in Minnesota

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, Sept. 2

MDH reports 2,138 new COVID cases, first time above 2K since mid-April

St. Paul Public Schools to require staff and teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing

Twin Cities theatres to require COVID vaccines for patrons

CDC issues Labor Day weekend travel guidance

YMCA of the North to offer vaccine clinics around the Twin Cities metro

COVID hospitalizations top 600 for third day in a row

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the first time over 2,000 cases were reported in a single day since mid-April. Those numbers were based on 35,647 tests (28,536 PCR, 7,111 antigen) processed in private and state labs around the state.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH also reported 5 deaths from the virus on Friday.

According to MDH's latest data available from Thursday, over 600 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 463 in non-ICU beds and 163 in the ICU.

Across all of Minnesota, 613 staffed non-ICU beds are available and only 78 staffed ICU beds are open.

MDH reported that as of Wednesday, 3,327,769 people 16 years and older in Minnesota now have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, or 71.9% of that population. Of those people, 3,128,568 people are considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday, Sept. 3



The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,904 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive for the virus in the state to 653,288.

Twenty-two more people have died from COVID in Minnesota, a significant jump from the six deaths reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The last time COVID-19 deaths were above 20 was on Feb. 11, 2021 when MDH reported 24 deaths.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, one was a person between the ages of 30-34 in Chisago county. The rest of the deaths were reported in people 50 and older. One death occurred in July, and the rest were reported in August.

The total COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota is now 7,839, according to MDH.

Statewide, 631 people being treated for COVID are hospitalized, with 163 people in ICU beds and 468 in non-ICU beds.

On Wednesday, 614 hospitalizations were reported, the first time the number topped 600 since April 30, 2021.

Total hospitalizations for COVID now number 35,436.