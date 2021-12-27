Live updates: Minnesota COVID cases top 1 million as omicron continues to surge

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Editor's note: The video above first aired Dec. 26, 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a grim milestone Monday, confirming more than 1 million positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The numbers released by MDH Monday do not include data from the holiday weekend. Those numbers are set to be updated Tuesday.

As of early Thursday morning, 4,155 new COVID cases were reported statewide, bringing the cumulative total to 1,000,361. MDH also reported 53 new COVID-related deaths, bringing Minnesota's total to 10,359.

As the delta and omicron variants surge, MDH reports few staffed ICU beds throughout the state, with 335 total patients currently in the ICU with the virus and 1,059 hospitalized in non-ICU beds.

Monday's data also shows Minnesotans continue to get vaccinated, with 3,736,914 Minnesotans having at least one shot. Officials say 3,502,064 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 67% of Minnesotans 5 years old and over have completed the series, while more than 76% of Minnesotans 18 and over have both shots.

