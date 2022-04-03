Live updates: Hospitalizations trend downward, MDH reports 11 COVID deaths

Here's the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

MINNESOTA, USA — Mask requirement lifted in Henn. Co. buildings March 7

11 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

FDA adds another at-home COVID test to "do not use" list

CDC eases masks guidelines

Friday, March 4

1 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 7, people entering most Hennepin County buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask, though visitors may still be required to wear a mask in certain locations.

Hennepin County officials say the public should follow instructions from signage and building staff.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported just 11 new COVID-19 deaths of Friday, down from 20 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday.

Still, the new numbers bring the state's total death toll since the pandemic began to 12,183. MDH says 5,587 of those deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Another 833 new COVID-19 cases were announced, although health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Another positive sign that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, the number of Minnesotans currently hospitalized because of the virus is 472, also down from the numbers reported Wednesday and Thursday.

Of those people hospitalized, 60 are in the ICU and 412 are in non-ICU beds.

According to MDH, available adult bed space for ICU and non-ICU beds is lower in the metro, and nearly half of the hospitals in the state currently still have zero ICU bed space. However, only 28% of hospitals say they have no non-ICU beds open.

Statewide, 9,434,586 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those eligible to get vaccinated, which includes people ages 5 and older, 3,880,698 Minnesotans have at least once COVID vaccine dose, or 74.5%. The number of people who have completed their vaccine series is 3,663,857, or 70.3% of the eligible population.

Among kids ages 5-11, 205,275 have at least one vaccine dose, and 182,849 are considered fully vaccinated.

Thursday, March 3

11 a.m.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 12,172 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 5,586 of those fatalities are tied to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Data shows that available hospital capacity has dropped slightly, with 93.9% of adult ICU beds filled, with the percentage of non-ICU beds at 93.8%. Pediatric bed openings are slightly better, with 91.8% of ICU beds being used and 91.8% of non-ICU beds for children filled.

According to MDH's latest data available, 490 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 422 in non-ICU beds and 68 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,429,719 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,880,308 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (74.4%). Of that number 3,662,520 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (70.3%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 205,072 kids have at least one shot (40%) and 182,462 have completed their vaccine series (36%).

On Thursday, 847 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately paint the full picture of the statistics, because at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

More COVID-19 updates from KARE 11