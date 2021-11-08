Live updates: Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers remain over 300

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

MINNESOTA, USA — Wednesday, Aug. 11

Mayo Clinic: Delta surge could accelerate in Minnesota

CDC now recommends masks indoors in 72 Minnesota counties

Minneapolis Public Schools now require students, staff to mask up, St. Paul Schools to consider similar measure

Fauci hopeful the FDA gives COVID vaccines full OK within weeks

As concerns around the delta variant grow, records show that Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to rise.

As of Tuesday (the latest hospitalization data available), 344 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those patients, 96 had symptoms severe enough for the ICU.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, Tuesday is the fourth day in a row with hospitalization numbers over 300.

MDH also reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases for the past three days. As MDH no longer posts COVID updates on weekends, Tuesday's updates include data current as of 4 a.m. Monday and include weekend days.

MDH reported 10 new deaths in Minnesota from the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 622,216 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Minnesota. Of that total, 607,480 have recovered to the point that they don't need to isolate.

A total of 7,715 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Of those deaths, 4,529 are associated with long-term care or assisted living.

As of Monday, MDH said 3,219,639 people in the state have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 3,029,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

2:45 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 and at least 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people.

The Minnesota Department of Health also says there have been 514 breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalizations. The department says it will begin reporting breakthrough case figures weekly as the highly infectious delta variant surges across the state and country.

But the department cautions that the numbers will lag because of reporting delays.

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and only a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get the disease if exposed.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 1,690, bringing the cumulative total to 620,591.

Seven more people died, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,705 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,528 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, officials say a total of 333 people were hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis. Of those patients, 92 required ICU care.

Monday was the third straight day over 300 people have been in Minnesota hospitals for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 33,678.

MDH says 5,986,205 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,214,610 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (69.8%). Of that number, 3,025,683 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

Seventy counties in the state are considered to be at substantial or high risk for transmitting COVID-19, and CDC guidance recommends even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas.

Monday, Aug. 9

New COVID cases continue to trend upward, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

State health officials no longer release data on weekends, so today's numbers include reports filed from around the state as of 4 a.m. Friday. MDH has recorded 1,120 new COVID infections, bringing total cases to 618,906 since the start of the pandemic.

The newest cases are based on results from 24,784 tests (19,781 PCR, 5,003 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

Hospitalizations due to COVID continue to rise, a trend health department officials attribute to the growing presence of the delta variant, which spreads faster and is believed to trigger more serious symptoms. MDH officials said last week that more than 80% of current cases are linked to the delta variant. As of Friday, 299 people were being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, with 87 of them requiring ICU care.

Total hospitalizations now stand at 33,623.

Four more people have died from COVID, bringing Minnesota's fatalities to 7,698. Two of those who died were from Hennepin County, while Freeborn and St. Louis Counties each recorded one death. MDH says three of the four deaths are linked to long-term care or assisted living settings.