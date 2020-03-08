Live updates: New COVID-19 cases dip slightly despite more tests processed

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, August 3

Minnesota cases rise to 55,560

New numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect 622 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. That number is a dip of more than 100 from Sunday's numbers, even though nearly 700 more tests were performed in the past day than in the previous day.

Minnesota now has registered 56,560 cases of the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

Two more Minnesotans perished from the virus over the past 24-hour reporting period, bringing fatalities to 1,616. Of that number 1,231, or 76% of the state's total deaths, have occurred in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Currently 302 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Minnesota, 153 of them in the ICU. Those numbers are slightly down from earlier last week, but have generally been going up for most of July. .

MDH says 49,565 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to make up the largest group of cases in the state, with 13,370 and four deaths. People 30 to 39 comprise the second largest caseload with 10,438 and 14 deaths, while those between the ages of 80 and 89 account for just 1,878 cases but 541 deaths, 33% of the state's total.

Hennepin County remains the case leader in the state, with 18,009 and 819 deaths. Ramsey County reports 6,944 cases and 261 deaths, while Dakota County has registered 3,991 case and 103 deaths.

Sunday, August 2

11 a.m.

