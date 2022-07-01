Live updates: New Oakdale COVID vaccination site to open

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — New Oakdale vaccination site to open Sunday

MDH reports 62 new deaths and 6,936 new cases

New Anoka COVID testing site to open Friday

St. Paul and Minneapolis announce mask mandates for businesses

FDA approves Pfizer boosters for children 12-15

MDH said 90% of cases can be attributed to omicron

Friday, Jan. 7

8:00 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced Friday a new COVID-19 community vaccination site is opening in Oakdale.

The site at Inwood Oaks will be open on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays beginning Jan. 9.

Staff will offer first and second doses to Minnesotans 5 and older, and booster doses to Minnesotans 12 and older.

The large-scale site will be able to administer up to 1,000 doses per day, according to the news release.

"Today we continue to create new opportunities for Minnesotans to get vaccinated and boosted," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in the news release. "With this site, we are once again meeting Minnesotan where they are, and we encourage every family to get in and get their shots ASAP."

The new Oakdale site joins the Mall of America and MSP Airport in the state's large-scale vaccine sites. The MSP Airport vaccine sites at Terminal 1 and 2 offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older. The Mall of America site offers the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 5 and older.

Thursday, Jan. 6

11 a.m.

As concerns around the fast-spreading omicron variant grow, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 62 new COVID deaths and 6,936 new cases in the state on Thursday.

That's an increase for both cases and deaths from the day before.

The new fatalities reported include one person in their 20s in Ramsey County and another person in their 20s in St. Louis County.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 10,733 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,193 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The cumulative total COVID cases in the state is now at 1,056,236 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,469 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,197 in non-ICU beds and 272 in the ICU.

MDH reported 8,802,024 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,767,666 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (72.3%). Of that number 3,533,681 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.8%).

Among children 5-11 years old, the most recent age group to get the green light for COVID vaccines, 164,311 kids have at least one shot (32%) and 124,429 have completed their vaccine series (24%).