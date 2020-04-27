Live updates: Sen. Klobuchar's husband joins COVID-19 experimental plasma treatment program

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Monday, April 27

9 a.m.

Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband has joined an experimental plasma treatment program involving donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

John Bessler was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus in mid-March. The 52-year-old law professor developed a high fever, but then checked into the hospital after coughing up blood. X-rays showed that he had pneumonia, a serious complication of the virus, and tests showed that he had low oxygen.

Bessler recovered and is now part of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma, which involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Bessler was the seventh person to donate his plasma at the Mayo Clinic.

“I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic,” said Bessler. “I encourage all others who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop potential remedies to this virus that is impacting so many people across Minnesota and the country.”

"We are working with physicians and hospitals across the nation to determine if antibody-rich plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help fight the virus in patients with active COVID-19 disease," said anesthesiologist Michael J. Joyner, M.D., principal investigator of the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma.

Thousands of additional patients have participated nationwide as the Mayo Clinic and hospitals across the country encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to donate plasma. Check out this website for more information.

Sunday, April 26

2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Announced Sunday that the total number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state had risen to 5,911 with 272 deaths.

Officials say 2,669 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Cases are relatively evenly split between men (48%) and women (52%).

You can find more information at Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says as of Sunday, 3,602 people across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and 272 people have died of complications from the virus.

That's an increase of 156 cases and 28 additional deaths.

Health officials say the counties of residence of these new cases are as follows: Hennepin (45), Nobles (27), Ramsey (17), Olmsted (1), Clay (13), Dakota (5), Anoka (13), Blue Earth (2), Carlton (4), Carver (1), Kandiyohi (7), Martin (1), Meeker (2), Pine (7), Polk (3), St. Louis (2), Sherburne (1), Watonwan (2), Washington (1), and two cases are missing county of residence.

MDH provided the age range and county of residence for the 28 additional deaths:

Dakota County resident in their 90s

6 Hennepin County residents in their 90s

7 Hennepin County residents in their 80s

4 Hennepin County residents in their 70s

3 Hennepin County residents in their 60s

Hennepin County resident in their 50s

Hennepin County resident in their 40s

Washington County resident in their 50s

2 Anoka County residents in their 80s

Clay County resident in their 90s

Clay County resident in their 80s

Health officials say five fatalities were not long term care residents: two individuals in Hennepin County in their 70s, an individual in Clay County in their 90s, an individual in Washington County and an individual in Dakota County.

MDH officials say 829 of those cases in total have required hospitalization, and 285 are still hospitalized. The amount of patients in intensive care is now at 115.

Official say 1,774 patients no longer need isolation.

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in Sunday's news release. “We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”