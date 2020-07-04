Live updates: There are now over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, April 7

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Tuesday that there are now 1,069 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. This is up from 986 on Monday.

There have been 34 coronavirus deaths in the state.

MDH says 120 people are hospitalized and 64 are in the ICU. That's up from 115 hospitalized and 57 patients in intensive care on Monday. Two hundred and forty-two people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

Of the 1,069 people who have had cases confirmed in Minnesota, 549 no longer need to be isolated as of Tuesday.

More than 29,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with 8,922 of those in the MDH Public Health Lab and 20,338 in external laboratories.

The median age of all cases is 50, and the median age of people who have died is 86. The youngest person to test positive was 4 months old, and the oldest was 104 years old.

Community transmission is now considered the likely cause of cases, at 35%. The second most likely cause is known exposure to a case, at 25%.

Hennepin County has now had 310 known cases, and 16 deaths. Olmsted County has had 103 cases and two deaths. Ramsey County has had 101 cases and three deaths. A full county-by-county list is available on the MDH website.

Monday, April 6

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz says he's looking at how to "tweak" his Stay at Home order as he weighs the decision about whether to extend it.

Walz has said that he'll make a decision by midweek. The current order is scheduled to end Friday at 5 p.m.

Walz said Monday on his daily briefing call with state health officials that he is looking at how to "tweak" the order, as he learns what is working and what's not in the fight to slow the spread of coronavirus. He said aligning with the federal guidance to continue through the end of April is "a good starting point," but that he'll let the most recent data drive the decision.

"I certainly don't want to build up a false hope that this is going to be quicker and it's gonna be removed," he said. "And I also don't want to set this too far out where people get frustrated and say 'Well, how do you know? A lot can change by May.' So we'll try and strike that proper balance."

The governor said that he's considering requests from certain business sectors that argue they can continue working while implementing social distance, and weighing concerns about clusters of people in outdoor recreational spaces.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.