Live updates: Walz gives update on COVID-19 in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, April 20

2 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that triple-digit numbers of new cases every day for the last five days indicate Minnesota is beginning to climb up the curve of COVID-19.

Instead of a call, Walz held his daily news conference Monday as an in-person briefing with a small, socially distant group of officials and reporters.

The governor addressed the developing news on the Worthington JBS pork plant closure as he talked about questions he's received on his Stay at Home order, pointing out, "If your workforce can’t come to work it doesn’t matter whether you’re open or closed by state stay-at-home orders."

The lessons learned from the JBS situation, Walz said, will be used throughout the state at similar plants.

Walz said his critical care supply working group, including public and private partners, is working to increase personal protective equipment in Minnesota and ramp up supplies inside hospitals.

Walz commented on a conversation he had with President Donald Trump over the weekend, saying that the president returned his calls on Saturday night.

The governor said he is not concerned about why we don't have certain supplies, but he is focused on how we can remedy the issue.

Walz said the president "expressed great desire to continue to work with us."

"I think it just shows, and I'm convinced of this, that Minnesotans and Americans in general, they don't need to see us fight," Walz said.

Walz said Minnesotans should continue to debate, but that he left the conversation Saturday night believing that "we are aligned, we are getting this right."

Walz said the conversation was about 10 minutes long. Regarding the president's tweet to "Liberate Minnesota" last week, he asked that the president call rather than publicly tweet if he has a concern with Walz's leadership of the state.

"He was gracious," Walz said of Trump. The president said hello to his children on the phone, he added.

According to the governor, Minnesota is in the top 10 states in terms of financial preparedness for battling COVID-19.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm commented on the JBS closure, saying that they "spotted a strong link" to the plant as cases from Worthington, Minnesota began coming through.

Malcolm said there are over 40 languages spoken in the plant, and many people don't have stable housing or cell phones, making for more difficulty investigating the cases. They've completed interviews on 41 of 71 cases in Nobles County. Thirty-three are employees of JBS, and six are family members of employees "so you can see the concentration there related to the plant," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said they are offering COVID-19 testing to each person at the plant.

"The virus shut down JBS," Walz said, emphasizing that it wasn't the state's decision to shut them down.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said that it "certainly is a possibility" that ties with the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls were responsible for the outbreak at JBS. But she said that because there is so much community transmission of the virus, it's difficult to pinpoint whether that was the cause.

Regarding the JBS Worthington plant closure, Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said Monday, "We have enough pigs to meet our demand right now" but closures are "gonna make things very challenging."

Petersen reminded his audience that there is no evidence of food or food packaging transmitting the coronavirus.

"We want to make sure Minnesotans have a safe, affordable and accessible food supply," Petersen said.

Walz invited Ecolab CEO Doug Baker to join him on Monday, saying, "Our private sector expertise is second to none and they're willing to help" with coronavirus response.

Baker told reporters he sent out a letter on Friday, and by Monday they had about 10 people volunteering for the work group to help procure necessary medical supplies for Minnesota.

These private partners, from Ecolab to Target to Toro, are helping with procurement of personal protective equipment. Baker said they are using their global supply chain connections to assist the state.

Minnesota Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis said these private companies are helping her department by vetting procurement leads. In fact, recently, she said 3M was able to quickly identify a vendor that was counterfeiting masks and attempting to sell them to the state.

Walz said business leaders in Minnesota are beginning to talk about whether the COVID-19 pandemic will represent a "generational shift" in how customers approach retail.

"Their long-range vision is vaccine," he said.

Walz addressed questions about an extension of his Stay at Home order, which is currently scheduled to end May 4, saying that his team is thinking both short and long-term.

"It makes no difference whether you have a Stay at Home order or not, if people are getting infected and not able to come into work," he said, again referencing the JBS plant.

On antibody testing, which Walz has touted as a possible way to get people back to work, the governor said the drawbacks need to be taken into account with the great potential promise.

But he said sheltering in place for 18 months, until there is a vaccine, is not practical.

"It's not sustainable economically, it's not sustainable health-wise, and it's not sustainable psychologically," he said.

Walz said he's not "super optimistic" about sports starting up again anytime soon, because of the close contact involved.

"I think the things we miss the most are gonna be some of the hardest to get started again," he said.

The governor said he will likely make a call this week about whether schools in Minnesota will resume at all this year.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 9 more people have died from complications of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the number of people lost to the pandemic to 143.

State health officials say the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 2,470, up 114 from the 2,356 cases reported Sunday. Since MDH started keeping statistics in late January 602 patients with COVID-19 have required hospitalization. There are currently 237 cases hospitalized as of Monday, with 126 requiring care in the ICU.

MDH says 1,202 people have recovered enough after contracting the virus that they no longer require isolation.

Of those testing positive, 33 percent are between the ages of 45 and 64, while another 33 percent are between 20 and 44. People over the age of 65 make up 31 percent of the positive tests. Females make up 52 percent of the documented coronavirus cases.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

9:30 a.m.

On Monday President Donald Trump posted on Twitter about a "very nice call" he received from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. While not going into detail about what the two discussed, the president did say his administration is working on getting Walz and Minnesota "all he needs."

"Good things are happening!" Trump tweeted.

That tweet comes just days after the president left a post on Twitter that seemed to encourage Minnesota residents protesting Walz's Stay at Home order. "Liberate Minnesota!" Mr. Trump wrote.

It's just the latest back-and-forth between President Trump and a number of governors he has been sparring with over who makes the call to reopen state economies. Early last week Mr. Trump said during a live press conference that as president, he holds ultimate authority in making such decisions.

Days later Mr. Trump reversed field, releasing guidelines for reopening state economies and telling governors “you're going to call your own shots.”

Sunday, April 19

1:45 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services says COVID-19 deaths in the state are now at 220, up from 211 on Saturday.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen to 4,346 which is up from 4,199 on the previous day.

Officials say 1,190 patients have been hospitalized.

Noon

The Minnesota Department of Health provided more details about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Officials said they will not be holding a daily conference call on Sunday.

Health officials said they've confirmed 143 COVID-19 additional cases, for a new total of 2,356 cases in the state.

According to a news release, these are the counties of residence for the new cases: Hennepin (52), Nobles (23), Ramsey (4), Olmsted (17), Clay (7), Winona (4), Dakota (3), Freeborn (3), Anoka (8), Carlton (2), Crow Wing (2), Norman (2), Rice (2), Scott (2), Wright (2), Dodge (1), Douglas (1), Marshall (1), Morrison (1), Polk (1), Sherburne (1), Mower (1), Otter Tail (1), St. Louis (2), Washington (2), Wilkin (1).

A total of 574 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently, 228 cases are hospitalized, with 116 in intensive care.

Officials say there have been another 13 coronavirus deaths, for a new total of 134 in Minnesota.

According to the news release, these are the ages and counties of residence for the victims:

Dakota County resident in their 60s

Five (5) Hennepin County residents in their 90s

Hennepin County resident in their 80s

Mille Lacs County resident in their 60s

Olmsted County resident in their 60s

St. Louis County resident in their 70s

Washington County resident in their 80s

Winona County resident in their 80s

Winona County resident in their 100s

11 a.m.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 2,356. Also, 13 more people have died, bringing the death total to 134.

Officials say 574 cases have required hospitalization, which is up from 561 on Saturday. Also, 228 people remain in the hospital, which is down from 239 on the previous day. Offciails say 116 patients are in ICUs, which is up from 111 on Saturday.

Health officials say 1,160 patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be in isolation, which is up from 1,118 on the previous day.