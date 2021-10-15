Live updates: Walz promises new COVID testing options, child vaccine incentives

The governor made the announcement Thursday in Duluth as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the state.

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday, Oct. 15

Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated.

KARE news partner Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) reports Walz made the remarks Thursday while touring a testing site Duluth. The governor is expected to share more details during a tour and press availability at North Memorial Medical Center Friday morning.

The governor said the administration plans to “massively expand” testing capacity statewide. Meanwhile, state health officials are seeking donations of services, products and unique experiences to offer 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated.

The incentives will also expand to 5- to 11-year-olds if or when they're approved for shots. Walz said he anticipates that age group will become eligible by the last week in October or the first week of November.

Data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows that COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations across the state remain consistently high as officials attempt to slow the highly transmissible delta variant.

MDH recorded 25 additional deaths from the virus in the last reporting period, with 24 of them taking place in October and one in September. Hennepin County reported four deaths and Faribault Counties experienced three deaths. Six of the fatalities involved people in their 50s.

Total deaths in the state have reached 8,379 since the start of the pandemic.

New cases are again near the 3,000 mark, with 2,919 reported Thursday. Those cases are based on results from 49,811 tests (37,753 PCR, 12,058 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen-rapid test is considered probable.

Minnesota has now recorded 752,060 total COVID cases since March of 2020.

Hospitalizations from the virus remain high across the state, with 983 people being treated on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday. Of those patients 255 are sick enough to require ICU treatment. The Twin Cities metro hospital system continues to struggle with capacity, as just 34 non-ICU beds are currently open (.9% of capacity), along with seven ICU beds (1.1% of supply).

The state vaccine dashboard says 74.1% of Minnesotans ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine (3,433,212 people) with 70.6% of those having completed their shot series to be considered fully vaccinated (3,264,931 people).