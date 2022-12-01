Live updates: Walz's omicron hospital plan, state expands vaccine incentives to young kids

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Gov. Walz to announce new actions in support of Minnesota hospitals at Wednesday morning news conference

Gov. Walz expands "Kids Deserve a Shot" vaccine incentive program to 5-11-year-olds

Allina Health announces "red visitor status," bans patient visitors in its facilities with limited exceptions

Officials urge people to stop going to ERs and hospitals for COVID tests

MDH adopts CDC guidelines on reduced quarantine time

Wednesday, Jan. 12

11:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz and MDH officials will outline a plan to support Minnesota hospitals during the COVID omicron surge.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Governor Walz and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm, President and CEO of HealthPartners Andrea Walsh, President and CEO of CentraCare Dr. Kenneth Holmen will be speaking at the news conference.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

1:30 p.m.

On Tuesday Governor Tim Walz announced that the state is expanding its "Kids Deserve a Shot" program to include children between the ages of 5 and 11. Families that get a child in that age group vaccinated (both first and second dose) between January 1 and February 28 can claim a $200 VISA gift card. Eligible children who complete their COVID series in that time frame will also be entered in a drawing for one of five $100,000 college scholarships.

In a press release, the Walz administration said while Minnesota is one of the leaders in getting 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated, Tuesday's data release by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said just 33% in that age group have received at least one dose.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the latest data published likely does not paint the full picture of the current coronavirus surge, which has been fueled largely due to the omicron variant, as many at-home COVID tests were not reported to state health officials.

Health experts also say that due to the contagiousness of omicron, new cases should not be the primary focus or measurement of the current wave, saying that hospitalizations and deaths better illustrate the severity of the surge.

Minnesota reported 29,487 new COVID cases and 38 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Minnesota has reported a total of 1,104,494 COVID cases and 10,838 COVID deaths.

Of those 10,838 COVID-related deaths, 5,203 of them happened in long-term care or assistant living facilities.

Hospitalizations due to COVID remain high in Minnesota and trending towards the previous peak set last year. MDH officials say 1,528 COVID patients are hospitalized and of those, 263 are in the ICU.

More Minnesotans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11 are still below the statewide average. 170,082 children (33%) have received at least one dose and of those, 133,488 (25%) have been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 8,909,051 doses of the COVID vaccines have reportedly administered and 3,784,898 people have received at least one dose and 3,550,974 people have been fully vaccinated.

Of the nearly nine million doses administered, MDH reports that 59.7% were Pfizer, 36.6% were Moderna and 3.7% were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

