Live: Walz gives update on COVID-19 in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates on the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, April 14

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 45 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, and nine additional deaths related to the virus.

There are now 1,695 total positive cases, and 79 deaths. Of the people who have tested positive, 909 no longer require isolation.

In total, 405 people have been hospitalized, and 177 of them are still currently in the hospital. Seventy-five of those people are in the ICU.

The number of people who have been tested in Minnesota since late January is inching closer to 40,000. As of Tuesday's update, it stands at 39,241. Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that he believes the state will need to be testing more like 40,000 people per week before it will be possible to fully reopen the economy.

The median age of all cases is 52 years old, and 65 for hospitalized cases and ICU patients. The median age of people who have died is 87. The youngest person to test positive was 4 weeks old, according to MDH, and the oldest was 104.

Hennepin County has the most cases at 588, and 40 deaths. Ramsey County has 153 cases and seven deaths, and Olmsted has 147 cases and two deaths. Dakota County has passed the 100-case mark with 103, and has reported five deaths.

Researchers and public health officials in Minnesota have estimated that for every one lab-confirmed case, there are 100 more that have not been officially detected.

Monday, April 13

3 p.m.

Minnesota will not open for business until there is more widespread COVID-19 testing, Gov. Tim Walz said on his regular update call with state officials Monday.

The governor said he is "totally supportive" of allowing Minnesota restaurants to sell alcohol along with their takeout food. He said he hopes the state legislature will move that measure Tuesday, and he can sign it the same day.

"We're trying to do everything we can to keep these businesses afloat," Walz said, reiterating that with the recent extension of the "Stay at Home" order his administration is working with businesses to figure out how to get people back to work if it can be done while allowing for social distancing.

When asked about a timetable for a more large-scale reopening of the economy, though, Walz said "the virus will lay out the timetable for us."

"There’s not a debate here about whether we need to get the economy open again, of course we do," Walz said.

He referenced the Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, which temporarily closed down with 300 workers testing positive for COVID-19. If businesses reopen and allow people to go back to work without measures in place to mitigate the virus' spread, "the economy shuts down anyway," Walz said.

Walz maintained that he believes the only way to reopen the economy is to be able to more widely test and find out who currently has the virus, and who has already had it and has built up some immunity. Then those who are vulnerable or sick can remain isolated, while others go back to work.

"I’ve said from the beginning, we cannot shelter in place or stay at home until we get a vaccine," Walz said. "That’s not sustainable. We knew that."

About 40,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for coronavirus so far since late January, among a global shortage of test kits, swabs, reagent and personal protective equipment needed to administer the tests.

Walz said he believes we will need to be testing 40,000 Minnesotans per week in order to more fully reopen the economy - or about 5,000 per day.

Citing a lack of federal supply of testing equipment to states, Walz said his administration is working to increase testing capacity within the state, independently and in collaboration with neighboring states.

"We’re going to attempt to ramp up our testing fairly significantly in the short term," he said. When asked if it would be ready by May 4, the date the "Stay at Home" order is scheduled to be lifted, Walz said, "We'll find that out."

He acknowledged that ramping up testing, with the limited supplies, will be a "hard lift."

"Those that keep asking, 'What’s the plan to reopen?'" Walz said. "The plan to reopen is very, very clear. Test, trace, isolate, open back up. And continue this until we get a vaccine."

During the Monday update, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said that he is working with the governor on releasing an updated budget projection in early May, so they can gain a better understanding of COVID-19's effect on the state's finances.

They are placing a hiring freeze on all executive branch positions that are not related to coronavirus response. In addition, Gov. Walz, his chief of staff, and all 24 cabinet commissioners will be taking a 10% pay cut for the remainder of the year.

Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle also announced that starting Monday, Metro Mobility will provide free door-to-door transit to any health care worker who needs a ride to or from work. That service is available 24/7. Health care workers can sign up online or by phone, and will need to provide their employee identification to Metro Transit.

Zelle said they are able to do this because of the drop in demand for other services. Metro Transit has also been delivering groceries and food from food shelves, Zelle said.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.