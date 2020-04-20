Live: Walz gives update on COVID-19 in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Monday, April 20

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 9 more people have died from complications of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the number of people lost to the pandemic to 143.

State health officials say the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 2,470, up 114 from the 2,356 cas

es reported Sunday. Since MDH started keeping statistics in late January 602 patients with COVID-19 have required hospitalization. There are currently 237 cases hospitalized as of Monday, with 126 requiring care in the ICU.

MDH says 1,202 people have recovered enough after contracting the virus that they no longer require isolation.

Of those testing positive, 33 percent are between the ages of 45 and 64, while another 33 percent are between 20 and 44. People over the age of 65 make up 31 percent of the positive tests. Females make up 52 percent of the documented coronavirus cases.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

9:30 a.m.

On Monday President Donald Trump posted on Twitter about a "very nice call" he received from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. While not going into detail about what the two discussed, the president did say his administration is working on getting Walz and Minnesota "all he needs."

"Good things are happening!" Trump tweeted.

That tweet comes just days after the president left a post on Twitter that seemed to encourage Minnesota residents protesting Walz's Stay at Home order. "Liberate Minnesota!" Mr. Trump wrote.

It's just the latest back-and-forth between President Trump and a number of governors he has been sparring with over who makes the call to reopen state economies. Early last week Mr. Trump said during a live press conference that as president, he holds ultimate authority in making such decisions.

Days later Mr. Trump reversed field, releasing guidelines for reopening state economies and telling governors “you're going to call your own shots.”

Sunday, April 19

1:45 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services says COVID-19 deaths in the state are now at 220, up from 211 on Saturday.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen to 4,346 which is up from 4,199 on the previous day.

Officials say 1,190 patients have been hospitalized.

Noon

The Minnesota Department of Health provided more details about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Officials said they will not be holding a daily conference call on Sunday.

Health officials said they've confirmed 143 COVID-19 additional cases, for a new total of 2,356 cases in the state.

According to a news release, these are the counties of residence for the new cases: Hennepin (52), Nobles (23), Ramsey (4), Olmsted (17), Clay (7), Winona (4), Dakota (3), Freeborn (3), Anoka (8), Carlton (2), Crow Wing (2), Norman (2), Rice (2), Scott (2), Wright (2), Dodge (1), Douglas (1), Marshall (1), Morrison (1), Polk (1), Sherburne (1), Mower (1), Otter Tail (1), St. Louis (2), Washington (2), Wilkin (1).

A total of 574 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently, 228 cases are hospitalized, with 116 in intensive care.

Officials say there have been another 13 coronavirus deaths, for a new total of 134 in Minnesota.

According to the news release, these are the ages and counties of residence for the victims:

Dakota County resident in their 60s

Five (5) Hennepin County residents in their 90s

Hennepin County resident in their 80s

Mille Lacs County resident in their 60s

Olmsted County resident in their 60s

St. Louis County resident in their 70s

Washington County resident in their 80s

Winona County resident in their 80s

Winona County resident in their 100s

11 a.m.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 2,356. Also, 13 more people have died, bringing the death total to 134.

Officials say 574 cases have required hospitalization, which is up from 561 on Saturday. Also, 228 people remain in the hospital, which is down from 239 on the previous day. Offciails say 116 patients are in ICUs, which is up from 111 on Saturday.

Health officials say 1,160 patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be in isolation, which is up from 1,118 on the previous day.