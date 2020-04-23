Live: Walz to make announcement on schools

A source tells KARE 11 Walz relayed his decision during a call with legislators Thursday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sources are reporting that Governor Tim Walz will announce that he is keeping schools across Minnesota closed for the remainder of the academic year.

A source tells KARE 11 Walz relayed his decision during a call with legislators Thursday morning. Laura McCallum from Minnesota Public Radio, KARE 11's news partner, also says two sources confirm that the governor has made his decision and will make it public at his daily news briefing Thursday.

Minnesota students have been in "distance learning" since mid-March when Walz issued his Stay at Home order. The move impacted nearly 900,000 students and their families.

The governor has not been shy about his doubts on whether it's wise for students to return to schools. On Monday he told reporters he wasn't "super optimistic" about sports starting up again anytime soon because of the close contact involved.

"I think the things we miss the most are gonna be some of the hardest to get started again," he said.

