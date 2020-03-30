Lizzo buys lunch for M Health Fairview workers amid coronavirus outbreak

"That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!" the tweet reads.

MINNEAPOLIS — M Health Fairview tweeted out that they received an unexpected surprise from a celebrity.

According to their Twitter account, Lizzo bought lunch for the Emergency Room staff at the hospital.

"That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!" the tweet reads.

The tweet also includes a link of things you can do to help health care workers.

The link will point you to sites where you can donate personal protective equipment and other things you can donate to help the greater community.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.