Local artist makes thank you hearts for healthcare workers

Allison Luedtke says all the money she receives goes to The American Nurses Foundation.

MEDINA, Minnesota — Inside and outside a Medina home, there are glass sculptures everywhere.

"Mix media glass artist," said Allison Luedtke.

That is her passion.

Lately she's found a new mission during this pandemic.

For hours every day, Luedtke is cutting up glass in her basement.

"I am in my happy place right now," she said as she spent her Wednesday shaping that glass into hearts.

In her barn, she puts the glass in her kiln and builds limestone blocks to complete her creations.

"I enclose a card explaining what this is," said Luedtke.

What this is, is a special thank you heart people can send to healthcare workers they know.

"This has affected everybody. Everyone knows someone in the healthcare industry. A neighbor, friend, family," said Luedtke.

She says dozens of people from across the country have already asked her to make them a special personalized heart.

"Give them as a gift and to give the gift that keeps giving which is the donation piece."

All the money she receives then goes to The American Nurses Foundation.

Why did Luedtke decide to put all her focus into this?

She thinks about something her dad said to her.

"The joy in living is in giving my dad would always say," said Luedtke.

A good message during this trying time.

"If a million people want a heart, I will make a million of these for sure," said Luedtke. "As long as there's a need I'll keep doing it."

If you are interested in a glass heart for a healthcare worker you know, you can visit Allison's website for more information.