Local group of lawn care companies pledge to mow medical staff's lawns, free of charge

CEO of On Time Landcare says they're just waiting to get started once the "essential business" restrictions are lifted from lawn care companies.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's #NationalDoctorDay and what better way to celebrate the brave doctors, nurses and other medical staff than to show physical appreciation?

CEO of On Time Landcare, Wade Gerten says he had just the idea last week.

"This idea of helping healthcare workers so people that are out in the front lines, working 80 hours a week plus, putting themselves in danger--they're not able to do a lot of things they can normally do at home," Gerten said. "One of them might be lawn mowing. We thought, why don't we take care of their lawns while they're taking care of all of us?"

That's how Gerten launched Medlawns.com. All a medical professional needs to do is sign up, take a picture of their essential employee letter and someone from a growing list of participating companies will come out to mow the yard, free of charge.

"It actually feels really good," Gerten said. "I think that's why so many people are helping, signing up to do this because it feels like there's something you can do. So I think we all appreciate that and are rallying around that a little bit."

Gerten said he's hoping he can get folks signed up early so he can get going as soon as the essential business restrictions are lifted from his company. He says it's his way of giving back precious time lost by those fighting the pandemic.