M Health Fairview: Employees, providers must get COVID-19 vaccine

Fairview said the vaccine is a "condition of continued employment with Fairview." Employees have until Oct. 31 to get vaccinated.

MINNEAPOLIS — M Health Fairview will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the health care company announced Monday.

Fairview said both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all employees and providers across the M Health Fairview system. Its employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Fairview said both vaccinations are a "condition of continued employment with Fairview." A medical and religious accommodation process is in the works.

"We take our obligation to care for our patients seriously," reads a letter the company sent to employees. "To that end, we will require all providers, employees, students, volunteers, vendors, and contractors to receive both an annual flu vaccination and a COVID-19 vaccination."

Also Monday, a source at Allina Health confirmed to KARE 11 that the company's employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. More information on Allina's decision will be available later.

BREAKING: two major Twin Cities health systems announce mandatory employee vaccination.@MHealthFairview: employees need both doses by 10/31.@AllinaHealth: employees need at least one dose by 10/1.



There are medical and religious accommodation processes being set up.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/O6OIbDt4Tg — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) August 2, 2021

A growing number of businesses are putting pressure on employees to get vaccinated, including giants like the Walt Disney Co. and Google.

Many other organizations are sticking with incentives as they encourage people to get the shot. The University of Wisconsin recently announced scholarships for vaccinated students, and Gov. Tim Walz announced a $100 incentive for new vaccinations.