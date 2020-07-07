Mankato City Council votes to require masks in public indoor settings

The emergency regulation goes into effect Friday, July 10.

MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato became the latest city to mandate people to wear masks while in indoor public settings.

In an Emergency Meeting on Monday, Mankato City Council voted 5-2 to put the mandate in place. The emergency regulation goes into effect Friday, July 10.

According to the ordinance, the new regulations require anyone over the age of 12 and is medically able to wear a face covering to cover their mouth and nose at any "public accommodation," which includes indoor spaces at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The mask or cloth face covering must be in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

The ordinance defines a "public accommodation" as a business, refreshment, entertainment, or recreation facility, or an institution of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public. This includes retail stores, rental establishments, government buildings and service establishments.

The new regulations require all employers of businesses that are spaces of public accommodation to require their employees to wear a cloth face covering whenever such employees have face to-face contact with the public.

The ordinance allows people to remove their masks while eating or drinking when seated at a table with at least six feet of social distances from other patrons.

Other exceptions include:

Gyms - It's recommended that people wear masks when not actively training.

- It's recommended that people wear masks when not actively training. Movie theaters or other indoor entertainment venues - People can remove their masks when seated in their assigned seats with at least six feet of social distancing between any other people.