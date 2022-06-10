Masks no longer required in Duluth city buildings

The change is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent listing of St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as medium.

DULUTH, Minn. — The requirement to wear masks inside city buildings in Duluth has been dropped due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases.

City leaders updated their policy on Thursday.

The change is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent listing of St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as medium.

Last month, Duluth leaders reinstated the mask requirent after the CDC designated it as a "high community spread" of COVID.