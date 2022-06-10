x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Masks no longer required in Duluth city buildings

The change is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent listing of St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as medium.

DULUTH, Minn. — The requirement to wear masks inside city buildings in Duluth has been dropped due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases.

City leaders updated their policy on Thursday.

The change is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent listing of St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as medium.

Last month, Duluth leaders reinstated the mask requirent after the CDC designated it as a "high community spread" of COVID.

Duluth officials say that people with "symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask," according to a press release.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Biden administration outlines COVID vaccine strategy for children under 5