Masks no longer required in Duluth city buildings

DULUTH, Minn. — The requirement to wear masks inside city buildings in Duluth has been dropped due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases.
City leaders updated their policy on Thursday.
The change is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent listing of St. Louis County's COVID-19 community spread as medium.
Last month, Duluth leaders reinstated the mask requirent after the CDC designated it as a "high community spread" of COVID.
Duluth officials say that people with "symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask," according to a press release.