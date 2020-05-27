Mayor Carter signs executive order requiring face masks in licensed businesses, city facilities

The St. Paul mayor also signed an executive order to help restaurants and bars as they reopen outdoor dining and patios.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed two executive orders on Wednesday, one requiring people to wear face masks in licensed businesses and city-controlled facilities and another to assist restaurants and bars as they begin to open outdoor patio dining.

According to a press release from the mayor's office, both orders will take effect on June 1.

“Continuing to support our public health and safety as we reopen the economy and get all of us back to work is critical,” said Mayor Carter in the release. “These measures expand the vital public health tools we can deploy and supports our restaurants and bars in leveraging every opportunity to reopen under Phase II of Stay Safe MN.”

The order requiring face masks applies to all individuals except young children at risk of suffocation and anyone who medically can't wear a mask or face covering.

The order says manufactured masks or homemade face cloths are acceptable, but they must cover the person's nose and mouth.

The second order with regards to St. Paul restaurants and bars will include the following measures:

The suspension of some off-street parking requirements for licensed restaurants and bars.

Expediting the sidewalk cafe license application process for licensed restaurants and bars including simplification of the site plan review process and no additional fees required.

Expediting the approval of plans for the use of parking areas for patio or sale space for licensed restaurants and bars.

Expediting the review and approval of temporary road closures and use of park space for patio or sale space.