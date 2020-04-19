MDH: 47 residents relocated from Wayzata assisted living facility due to COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health says family members will be notified when they are able to arrange permanent residences for their loved ones.

WAYZATA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the Wayzata-based Meridian Manor assisted living facility has relocated 47 of its residents after the majority of the staff and administrators became ill with COVID-19.

The residents were relocated to other facilities that are sufficient for their care needs, according to MDH. The relocations took place on Saturday.

"The primary reason for the move was to ensure patient safety and care because a majority of staff and administration are ill and unable to care for residents," MDH said in a statement.

State health officials confirm that 11 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the relocated residents, MDH says seven were taken to hospitals, 13 went to the homes of family, friends or relatives, and the rest went to other care facilities.

MDH says family members will be notified of the location their loved ones are being moved to.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.