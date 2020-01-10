MDH announces new locations for COVID 'no-barrier' testing

The free tests will be given in St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely and Cloquet.

ST PAUL, Minn. — State health officials are taking a campaign of free, no-barrier testing for COVID-19 to six more Minnesota communities starting October 5.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the tests, available to anyone who wants to be tested whether they are showing symptoms or not, will be given in St. Joseph, Willmar, Fairmont, Inver Grove Heights, Ely and Cloquet.

The testing events set for Oct. 5-8 are part of an effort to increase access to “no-barrier” COVID-19 testing following increased levels of community spread statewide. The Minnesota National Guard will provide logistical support for a number of these events, as they have in communities the past two weeks.

“We know some people who contract COVID-19 might not even know they have it,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “That’s part of what makes this virus so dangerous and makes easy access to testing and quick results so important. All who contract the virus are contagious and giving people a chance to get tested allows people to isolate if positive and let their close contacts know they should quarantine."

MDH is using testing data to identify communities experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or haven’t yet had larger-scale testing offered. This strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota, and allow health officials to respond where the health risk is greatest.

Testing opportunities have already been offered in Grand Rapids, Pine City, Waseca, Bloomington, Maplewood, Moorhead, Marshall, Thief River Falls and Bemidji.

"Minnesotans in communities across are the state understand the risk and are responding," said Malcolm. "More than 4,700 people sought a test on the first two days of events this week and many people already know their results.”

Here is the preliminary schedule for next week's no-barrier testing.