MDH Commissioner Malcolm weighs in on 'Window Visit' guidelines and cost of ongoing separation

MINNEAPOLIS — As social distancing and separation required by the pandemic enters its fourth month, families continue to struggle with the reality of not being able to connect with their loved ones in long-term care centers.

On Tuesday, KARE 11's Karla Hult sat down - virtually - with Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to discuss the challenges of striking the balance between protecting a vulnerable part of our population with the known health risks of loneliness. Malcolm also explained the department's new guidelines for "window visits."